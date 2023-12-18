Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.05 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
