Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $118.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.