Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $396.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.77. Dillard’s has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

