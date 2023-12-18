Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $125.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $129.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

