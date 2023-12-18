Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $8.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.76 on Monday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 32.2% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 775,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 188,692 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 250.0% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compugen by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

