Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $15.18

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.35.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

