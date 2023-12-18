Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $17.92

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,107,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,812,711.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,107,612 shares in the company, valued at $55,812,711.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock valued at $21,342,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

