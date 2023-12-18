KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

KNYJY opened at $22.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

