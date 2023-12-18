Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

