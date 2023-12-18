Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $159.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

