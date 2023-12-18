Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $194.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.66. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.