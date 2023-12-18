RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Down 2.2 %

RBA stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

