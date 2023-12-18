Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

