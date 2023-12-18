Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Masco by 180.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

