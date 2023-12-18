LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

