ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $81.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

ESAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

