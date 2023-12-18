WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.67.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

WELL stock opened at C$3.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.35. The company has a market cap of C$943.67 million, a P/E ratio of -196.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

