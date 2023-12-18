Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 134.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Allakos by 42.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 2,592,170 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 104.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 2,090,594 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 81.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,851,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 1,434,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

