Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$50.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

