Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CAR.UN
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance
About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.