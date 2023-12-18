Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$49.86

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$39.13 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$775.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7781278 earnings per share for the current year.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
