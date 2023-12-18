Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$49.86

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AND

Insider Activity

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total transaction of C$640,465.60. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,074,508. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$39.13 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$775.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7781278 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.