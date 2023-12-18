L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

