MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.06. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 561,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 397,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

