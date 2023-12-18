Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

PKE stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.49. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

