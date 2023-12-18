ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 109.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

