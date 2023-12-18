NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NextCure Price Performance
NXTC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure
NextCure Company Profile
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextCure
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.