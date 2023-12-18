NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXTC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextCure by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextCure by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextCure by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

