AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,601.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,528.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

