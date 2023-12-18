EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.63. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.