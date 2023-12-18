Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $230.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $237.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.00.

NYSE AJG opened at $222.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

