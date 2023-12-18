Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

