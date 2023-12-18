Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRO. Barclays dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

KRO opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -135.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 42.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 97,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

