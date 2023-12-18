Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.44.

DFS opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

