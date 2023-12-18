Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

