Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Masco has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $69.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

