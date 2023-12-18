Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Raised to $22.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 23.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 334,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

