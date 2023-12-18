PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PD opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

