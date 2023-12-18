Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,974,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $327,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at $103,482,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,732 shares of company stock worth $26,222,737. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

