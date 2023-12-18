Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $670.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.75.

Shares of TMO opened at $518.03 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average is $509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

