ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

ICUI opened at $99.41 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

