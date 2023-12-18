Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wolfe Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

