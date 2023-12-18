OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup reduced their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

