UBS Group Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $269.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.48.

PXD stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

