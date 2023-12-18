Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.37.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1127451 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

