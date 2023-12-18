Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.50.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.16 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

