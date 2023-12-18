Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$104.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$101.81. The company has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

