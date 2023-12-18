Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$86.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.65.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$83.45 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$93.44. The firm has a market cap of C$90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$88.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

