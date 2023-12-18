Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $56.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

APLS stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

