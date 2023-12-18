StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CTG stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

