UBS Group Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $106.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

