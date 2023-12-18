Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.18.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. Research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 60.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 34.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alector by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Alector by 28.8% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 796.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

