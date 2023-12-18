Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.94 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

